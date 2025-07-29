An address containing 330 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years By: PANews 2025/07/29 19:15

BTC $112,854.05 -2.07%

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 12.4 years has just been activated, containing 330 BTC (worth $39,026,800). The total value of these bitcoins in 2013 was $20,900.