ARK Invest increased its holdings in BitMine by $18.6 million yesterday By: PANews 2025/07/29 19:26

PANews reported on July 29th that according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest increased its holdings of Ethereum finance company BitMine (BMNR) by a total of 529,366 shares in its ARKK and ARKW funds on Monday, worth $18.6 million. In addition, ARK Invest also sold nearly $7 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares and $15 million worth of shares in Jack Dorsey's financial technology company Block (XYZ).