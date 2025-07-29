Bubblemaps warns of rug pull risks on Launchpad platform 'Rugproof' By: PANews 2025/07/29 18:18

According to PANews on July 29th, according to Cointelegraph, blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps has issued a warning about Rugproof, the Solana ecosystem launchpad platform. Rugproof claims to protect investors from "rug pull" scams, but Bubblemaps accuses its issuance structure of being identical to "rug pull." Bubblemaps points out that the project creator sent SOL tokens to 162 wallets, which then purchased 50% of the RugProof token supply. This centralized token packaging structure is similar to many past "rug pull" scams. Furthermore, key information such as the identity of the project team and token economics have not been disclosed, making it difficult to verify. According to PANews on July 29th, according to Cointelegraph, blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps has issued a warning about Rugproof, the Solana ecosystem launchpad platform. Rugproof claims to protect investors from "rug pull" scams, but Bubblemaps accuses its issuance structure of being identical to "rug pull." Bubblemaps points out that the project creator sent SOL tokens to 162 wallets, which then purchased 50% of the RugProof token supply. This centralized token packaging structure is similar to many past "rug pull" scams. Furthermore, key information such as the identity of the project team and token economics have not been disclosed, making it difficult to verify.