Standard Chartered Bank: Treasury companies continue to buy, Ethereum is expected to break through the $4,000 mark By: PANews 2025/07/29 17:59

PANews reported on July 29th that Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered Bank stated that Ethereum is expected to rise further as cryptocurrency treasuries continue to buy Ethereum. Cryptocurrency treasuries, publicly listed companies that hold digital assets on their balance sheets, have begun to include Ethereum in their asset allocations, and institutional buying of Ethereum has even surpassed Bitcoin. He stated that since many jurisdictions still have restrictions on crypto asset investments, investors are increasingly inclined to allocate funds through alternative channels such as listed companies. "If the inflow of funds can be sustained, Ethereum is expected to break through the critical $4,000 level (our current price forecast for the end of 2025)."