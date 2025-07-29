Galaxy Digital shuffles additional $447 million in BTC, more sell off looming?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:41
Bitcoin
BTC$112,758.21-2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02432-3.03%

Just days after making one of the biggest Bitcoin dumps in history, Galaxy Digital’s wallets are stirring again. 

Summary
  • Galaxy Digital-linked wallets are moving more Bitcoin after last week’s billion-dollar dump.
  • Prior sales were handled via OTC and secondary markets, softening price impact.
  • Bitcoin is holding steady as ETF inflows return, helping to absorb selling pressure.

According to blockchain tracker Lookonchain, Galaxy Digital transferred out 3,782 Bitcoin (BTC) earlier today, worth around $447 million at current prices. Most of the assets went directly to exchanges, following closely on its $9 billion sales just days earlier. 

The firm recently confirmed it executed the sale of over 80,000 BTC for a Satoshi-era whale, marking one of the largest Bitcoin transactions ever recorded.

As previously reported by crypto.news, Galaxy still held over 18,000 BTC following the large-scale dump, with about 12,000 BTC remaining untouched in associated whale wallets. While the firm has yet to comment on the latest transfers, the fresh round of fund movements now suggests the selling may not be done, pointing to a potential continuation of that same liquidation trend.

So far, the impact on Bitcoin’s price has been minimal. The 80,000 coins were mostly sold through a mix of secondary markets and over-the-counter deals, limiting the direct pressure. Liquidity absorbed the bulk of the flow, but with another $400 million now on the move, markets are watching closely for signs of further unloading.

Despite the renewed wallet activity, Bitcoin’s price has held relatively steady.

BTC holds firm as ETF inflows return

Currently trading at $118,944, Bitcoin is recovering from intraday lows near $117,000. The crypto market leader has been mostly flat over the past day, posting a 0.48% decline as it continues to hover below the $120,000 mark.

Part of that stability is being credited to renewed demand from Bitcoin ETFs. After several days of outflows, the funds have flipped back to posting inflows, ending their latest session up $157 million, per SoSoValue data.

The renewed demand is likely absorbing the supply hitting the market, keeping prices steady. Still, Bitcoin is 3.3% below its all-time high and has mostly traded sideways this week. If these large-scale dumps continue, the risk of short-term volatility remains on the table.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Try This if Your TensorFlow Code Is Slow

Try This if Your TensorFlow Code Is Slow

Switching from eager to graph execution with tf.function can make TensorFlow faster and more portable. This guide shows how AutoGraph converts Python control flow, how to avoid retracing, and when Grappler/XLA deliver real speedups.
Moonveil
MORE$0.02434-2.87%
FLOW
FLOW$0.2982-2.86%
RealLink
REAL$0.06909-4.21%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/15 02:59
Share
Building a Simple REST API in Go Without Frameworks

Building a Simple REST API in Go Without Frameworks

This guide walks through building a simple RESTful API in Go from scratch—no frameworks, just Go’s net/http package. It covers setting up routes, designing REST endpoints, handling requests, using an in-memory map for data storage, and ensuring thread safety with a mutex. Along the way, it highlights key REST principles, proper HTTP methods, and Go best practices for clean, concurrent web services. A must-read for developers learning Go backend fundamentals.
LayerNet
NET$0.00004986-27.11%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/15 05:42
Share
Naughty or Nice? ChatGPT to Allow Erotica in December, Says Sam Altman

Naughty or Nice? ChatGPT to Allow Erotica in December, Says Sam Altman

After years of strict filtering, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says age verification will unlock adult content in December, as the AI giant attempts to catch up to rivals.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0824-8.34%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0099+2.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 06:05
Share

Trending News

More

Try This if Your TensorFlow Code Is Slow

Building a Simple REST API in Go Without Frameworks

Naughty or Nice? ChatGPT to Allow Erotica in December, Says Sam Altman

China sanctiones five U.S. subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean for aiding U.S. probes into its shipping sector

Train a Mask R-CNN for Instance Segmentation with TF Model Garden