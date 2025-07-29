pump.fun's daily revenue falls below $300,000 for the first time since September 2024 By: PANews 2025/07/29 17:13

FUN $0.005557 -1.08% PUMP $0.004094 -5.51% DEGEN $0.002183 -4.58%

According to PANews on July 29, citing DEFILLAMA data from DEGEN NEWS, pump.fun's revenue on July 28 was approximately $293,000, marking the first time its daily revenue has fallen below $300,000 since September 2024. According to PANews on July 29, citing DEFILLAMA data from DEGEN NEWS, pump.fun's revenue on July 28 was approximately $293,000, marking the first time its daily revenue has fallen below $300,000 since September 2024.