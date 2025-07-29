Hong Kong Media: JD.com Coin Chain has registered JCOIN and JOYCOIN, which may be the names of its stablecoins By: PANews 2025/07/29 14:38

According to a July 29th report from PANews, Ming Pao Finance reported that JD.com (9618)'s JD Coin Chain has registered "JCOIN" and "JOYCOIN," two names widely believed to be used for its stablecoins. The report states that related services include electronic funds transfers and cryptocurrency financial transactions using blockchain technology. JD Coin Chain is also a participant in the HKMA's Stablecoin Issuer Sandbox and has been testing Hong Kong dollar and other fiat currency stablecoins within the sandbox. Future applications will focus on cross-border payments, investment transactions, and retail payments.