PetroChina Capital: Currently not involved in stablecoin-related business By: PANews 2025/07/29 14:05

PANews reported on July 29 that PetroChina Capital recently stated during an institutional survey that it is not currently involved in stablecoin-related businesses. The company has noticed that some investors have a high level of concern about stablecoin business. In response to investors' concerns, the company is organizing research on policies in related fields.