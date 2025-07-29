Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$157 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/07/29 12:08
LayerNet
NET$0.00004986-29.45%

PANews reported on July 29th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $157 million yesterday (July 28th, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's IBIT ETF, with a net inflow of $147 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $57.39 billion. The second largest single-day net inflow was Fidelity's FBTC ETF, with a net inflow of $30.88 million, bringing FBTC's total net inflow to $12.47 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB ETF, with a net outflow of $17.45 million, bringing ARKB's total net inflow to $2.81 billion. \n

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF is US$153.19 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value to the total market value of Bitcoin) is 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.98 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

The post UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At a London conference this week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage cast himself as “your champion” for digital assets and sketched a platform that includes a flat 10% capital gains tax on crypto, creation of a roughly £5 billion state Bitcoin reserve anchored in seized coins, a halt to the Bank of England’s digital pound project, and optional tax payments in crypto. The pitch mirrors three policies associated with Donald Trump’s crypto campaign, including opposition to a central bank digital currency, overt alignment with miners and industry, and White House signaling around digital asset strategy that framed leadership in financial technology as a federal priority. However, the channel is clear in the United States, where policy rhetoric has repeatedly shown up in spot Bitcoin ETF flows that feed demand at scale. The UK policy machine runs on a different clock. The Bank of England and HM Treasury remain in the design and exploration phase for a potential digital pound, with no decision to proceed, according to the Bank’s latest progress update last week, the Bank of England says. Near-term attention is on a regulated stablecoin perimeter and custody rules moving through consultation, per the Financial Conduct Authority’s CP25/14. In parallel, the UK is preparing to permit tokenized investment funds, which provides a bank and asset-manager-friendly on-ramp independent of campaign messages. Power, process, and timing limit the translation of Reform UK’s platform into policy. Following the 2024 general election, Reform holds just five seats out of 650, while Labour governs with a large majority. UK tax rates require a Finance Bill. The government sets the reserves framework with the Bank acting as agent, and primary legislation and secondary instruments pass both the Commons and Lords. The next general election is not due until August 2029 under the Dissolution and Calling of…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.297-3.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015903+16.37%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02087-7.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 05:37
Share
Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale

Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale

When Ethereum launched its Olympic Testnet in 2015, it marked the beginning of a long and complicated evolution. While groundbreaking at the time, that early version lacked many of the essential tools and standards that now define Ethereum. Features like account abstraction, reliable explorers, and miner protocols came later, spread across nearly a decade of […] The post Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Wink
LIKE$0.007804-0.33%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00783-2.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00384+9.09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
BlackRock’s Larry Fink Champions Tokenization as Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B

BlackRock’s Larry Fink Champions Tokenization as Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B

TLDR: BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is close to $100 billion in assets under management. CEO Larry Fink views tokenization as the next evolution in financial markets. Institutional demand for regulated Bitcoin exposure continues to surge. Fink predicts blockchain will modernize ownership, settlement, and transparency in finance. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is approaching $100 [...] The post BlackRock’s Larry Fink Champions Tokenization as Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B appeared first on Blockonomi.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009938-12.51%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/15 05:10
Share

Trending News

More

UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale

BlackRock’s Larry Fink Champions Tokenization as Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B

Financial Giant S&P Global Announces Partnership with This Altcoin! Here Are the Details

Shiba Inu news: Shibarium announces Plasma Bridge for BONE