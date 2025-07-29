When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution enabled by Grok

By: PANews
2025/07/29 08:00
MemeCore
M$2.04698-0.66%
GROK
GROK$0.0008993-2.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08328-7.36%
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00002876-0.58%

Author: Thejaswini M A

\n

Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News

\n

You’ve been watching the Fed meetings for months and know they’re about to adjust interest rates. The economic data is loudly predicting it, the inflation numbers are backing it up, and even subtle changes in Powell’s rhetoric are hinting at this moment.

\n

But how do you turn that judgment into a trade?

\n

Sure, you can buy bonds and hope they rise when rates fall; or short the dollar and pray that the correlation remains intact; or go heavy on rate-sensitive tech stocks and hope that the market will interpret the news the way you expect.

\n

But what if… you could trade the Fed’s decisions directly? What if, instead of playing these indirect “derivative games”, you could just bet directly on “Will the Fed cut rates at its next meeting?” and make $1 per contract if you guessed right?

\n

Let’s talk about sports betting. You can buy New Balance stock, hoping that Coco Gauff's Australian Open win will boost sportswear sales; you can short Nike because their sponsored athlete was eliminated early; or you can invest in DraftKings, betting that rising tennis ratings will drive more betting. But what if... You can just bet on whether Gauff will win the Australian Open? Invest $100, get $200 if you guess right, without having to read any corporate financial reports.

\n

You can buy TKO Group stock, hoping that WrestleMania will draw record attendance; you can short the stock of a rival entertainment company; or bet on a surge in merchandise sales. But what if... You can just trade whether Roman Reigns can retain his title? Bet your money directly on the outcome of the story, skipping all the media company analysis.

\n

That's exactly what Kalshi lets you do.

\n

Kalshi is the first CFTC-regulated prediction market where you can trade directly on the outcomes of real-world events — not stocks affected by the event, not currencies that might fluctuate on the news, but the event itself.

\n

When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution empowered by Grok

\n

Make your predictions valuable

\n

Federal Reserve decisions, election results, Supreme Court rulings, whether Bitcoin can rise to $150,000, whether inflation will exceed 4%, whether the team you support can win the championship... As long as you can form an opinion and the results have objective measurement standards, there may be a corresponding market on Kalshi.

\n

Polymarket pioneered the concept of modern prediction markets and handled billions of dollars in trading volume in the US election, proving the huge demand in the market. Kalshi has just raised $185 million at a $2 billion valuation, with large trading firms such as Susquehanna providing liquidity, and Robinhood integrating the Kalshi market directly into its platform, allowing millions of retail traders to participate. Elon Musk's Grok artificial intelligence is even embedded in its trading interface.

\n

This is a regulated, institutional-grade "trading reality" infrastructure. Building on Polymarket's global presence, Kalshi brings prediction markets into the regulated U.S. financial system.

\n

Think about what this means: For the first time, you can directly cash in on the advantages of predicting real-world events without the friction of traditional financial markets - no complex derivatives, no counterparty risk, no worries about whether your hedging tools will actually work when the event occurs.

\n

If you think the next non-farm report will surprise, there’s a market for it; if you believe Trump will win the 2028 election, you can trade the contract now; if you’re convinced that AI companies will dominate the next decade, you can bet on specific milestones and regulatory outcomes that will determine their fate.

\n

This platform turns every piece of non-public information, every analytical advantage, and every informed prediction into a potential profit opportunity. Unlike traditional markets that arbitrage information advantages through complex strategies, prediction markets directly reward knowledge.

\n

How Kalshi Works

\n

It’s crucial to understand the mechanics of Kalshi because event contracts work differently than any financial instrument you’ve ever traded. Let me walk you through it step by step with a real-life example.

\n

Step 1: Account Setup and Deposit

\n

Create an account at kalshi.com and complete the necessary identity verification (KYC). Since Kalshi is regulated by the CFTC, you’ll need to provide standard documents such as ID and proof of address.

\n

For deposits, Kalshi offers a variety of options with different amounts and arrival speeds: bank transfers are free but take 1-2 business days; debit cards are instant but charge a 2% handling fee with a daily limit of $2,500; cryptocurrency users can deposit USDC with a daily limit of $500,000 and arrival within 30 minutes; wire transfers are suitable for large amounts of funds, but there are minimum requirements.

\n

Step 2: Understand market pricing

\n

Enter any market and check the current pricing structure. Take the "Will Bitcoin rise to $150,000 by 2026" market as an example: the current "yes" contract is quoted at 44 cents and the "no" contract is 59 cents, which means that the market believes that the probability of Bitcoin rising to $150,000 by 2026 is 44%.

\n

When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution empowered by Grok

\n

The interface will clearly show your potential profit: if you buy the "Yes" contract at 44 cents, and Bitcoin really rises to $150,000, you can get $1 per contract, and each contract will make a profit of 56 cents; if it does not rise to that level, the contract will expire and become invalid.

\n

The transaction process is as follows: suppose you think Bitcoin can rise to $150,000, and you want to buy 100 "Yes" contracts at 44 cents each, for a total of $44. If Bitcoin reaches the target before 2026, each contract will be paid $1, and you will get a total of $100, with a profit of $56; if it does not reach the target, the contract will be invalidated and you will lose $44.

\n

Step 3: Place an order

\n

Choose to buy a "Yes" or "No" contract, enter the amount (minimum $1), and the platform will automatically calculate how many contracts you can buy and the maximum profit.

\n

Still using the Bitcoin example: Buy a $1 "Yes" contract at 44 cents, and you can buy about 2.27 contracts. If you guess correctly, you can get $2.27, with a profit of $1.27. The calculation process is transparent before the transaction is confirmed.

\n

When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi's trading revolution enabled by Grok

\n

The beauty of this model lies in its simplicity: your maximum loss is the purchase cost, and the maximum profit is $1 per share minus the purchase price. There are no margin calls, no complicated Greek letters, and no overnight financing costs.

\n

Step 4: Multiple time frames

\n

Many markets offer contracts for the same event in different time frames. The market for Bitcoin at $150,000 has options such as "before 8 months" (current probability <1%), "before 10 months" (18% probability), and "before 2026" (43% probability).

\n

Each time frame is traded independently. If you think Bitcoin will reach $150,000 next year, you can buy the "Yes" contract expiring in 2026 and sell the "Yes" contract expiring in August.

\n

When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi's trading revolution enabled by Grok

\n

Step 5: Monitor and close positions

\n

You don't have to hold until expiration, the contract price will change in real time with news and market sentiment. The platform displays a real-time price chart, allowing you to track the change in probability.

\n

If a major breaking news affects your position, you can sell it immediately. For example, if you buy a Bitcoin "Yes" contract at 44 cents, and the good news pushes the price up to 60 cents, you can sell it immediately and earn 16 cents per contract without waiting for the final result.

\n

Closing a position is smooth: you can place a market order (trade immediately at the current price) or a limit order (wait for a target price), and the potential profit and loss are displayed before confirming the trade. Settlement is done automatically through preset data sources - no arguments, no room for interpretation, just look at the data.

\n

Position limits prevent a single trader from manipulating the market. Most retail traders can trade up to $25,000 per contract, while institutional traders have higher limits. Fees are charged at 0.7%-3.5% of the contract value, depending on market probability, with contracts close to 50/50 odds paying more than extreme underdogs.

\n

Market classification and discovery

\n

Kalshi divides markets into multiple categories: politics, sports, economy, crypto, climate, etc. Popular sections highlight markets with high activity or recent price fluctuations.

\n

The platform also has an "Insights" section where users discuss market analysis and share trading logic. This community attribute helps you discover new markets and understand different views on the probability of events.

\n

For active traders, Kalshi provides an API interface to support algorithmic trading and data analysis: you can obtain historical price data, automatically place orders, and integrate the Kalshi market into a wider trading strategy.

\n

When AI meets the prediction market: Kalshi trading revolution enabled by Grok

\n

The platform also provides detailed volume and open interest data for each contract to help you evaluate liquidity before large transactions.

\n

The beauty of Kalshi lies in its simplicity: no complex derivatives, no leverage, counterparty risk is limited to the exchange itself, only pure information markets, and clear and regulated settlement.

\n

Investment managers use Kalshi to hedge against specific event risks that are difficult to cover efficiently with traditional tools: clean energy funds worried about regulatory changes can directly trade policy outcome contracts to hedge; portfolios heavily invested in technology stocks can hedge against antitrust action risks by trading related legal markets.

\n

If you hold $1 million in assets and a specific policy change may shrink it by 20%, spend $50,000 to buy a 25% probability hedge contract. If the event occurs, you can get $200,000, which just offsets the portfolio loss.

\n

Traders with expertise can directly monetize their expertise: political insiders trade election markets, economic analysts trade Fed decision contracts, and industry experts trade regulatory outcome markets. Unlike the stock market - where information advantages are quickly arbitraged through complex derivative strategies - event markets allow excellent predictions to be directly converted into profits. Your edge in predicting FDA approvals or Supreme Court decisions can be turned into immediate trading gains.

\n

Grok Integration

\n

Our recent partnership with xAI gives us a glimpse into the future of information trading.

\n

Grok integration provides real-time analysis of on-chain data, historical odds, and breaking news within the Kalshi interface. Before placing an order, users can query Grok for event context, probability assessments, and relevant data trends.

\n

This forms a feedback loop: AI helps traders make better predictions, and predicting market outcomes trains AI systems to predict in the real world. Grok is put to the test in real-time probability assessments, and traders get AI-enhanced information analysis.

\n

The impact goes beyond individual trading decisions: as AI systems get better at processing large amounts of information and identifying probabilistic patterns, prediction markets become more efficient. This means tighter spreads, more accurate price discovery, and more practical hedging applications.

\n

Kalshi vs. Polymarket

\n

There are now two leaders in the prediction market space with complementary ideas: Polymarket pioneered the prediction market industry with crypto-native innovation, while Kalshi was born for Wall Street.

\n

Core differences

\n

Kalshi is fully regulated by the CFTC, funds are held in federally insured accounts, disputes are resolved through a clear process, and everything works the same way as traditional finance: top up with bank transfers, trade with US dollars, and withdraw to checking accounts.

\n

Polymarket settles in USDC and resolves disputes through decentralized oracles, proving the feasibility of the model globally, and recently obtained appropriate US licenses to expand into regulated markets.

\n

Audience differences

\n

Institutional funds flow to Kalshi because regulation brings certainty: large market makers such as Susquehanna provide liquidity, and monthly trading volume of more than US$1 billion proves that the mainstream market prefers compliant platforms.

\n

Polymarket’s innovation and global reach have attracted crypto-native users and international traders who value decentralization and permissionless access. Its early success validates the value of the entire prediction market category.

\n

Conclusion

\n

Kalshi has a clear advantage for US users who value regulatory protection and traditional financial integration; it has unique value for global users who are adapting to crypto infrastructure and recognize Polymarket’s innovation. Both platforms push prediction markets into the mainstream from different angles, and their joint growth reflects the demand for this new asset class from both institutional and retail investors.

\n

What it means for your strategy

\n

Whether you manage a portfolio, build a trading strategy, or want to understand financial trends, Kalshi’s rise is worth paying attention to.

\n

For portfolio managers: Event contracts provide precise hedging tools to cover risks that are difficult to handle with traditional tools: political risk, regulatory risk, and macro event risk can now be hedged directly without relying on imperfect correlations.

\n

For active traders: The information advantage of predicting real-world events can be monetized directly, and your expertise in a specific area has a clear profit path.

\n

For long-term investors: Understanding the evolution of prediction markets helps grasp the "financialization of all measurable uncertainty". Companies that build this kind of infrastructure early may reap rich rewards.

\n

Regulated prediction markets are like DeFi in 2019: still in the embryonic stage, but with clear product-market fit, and huge growth potential as infrastructure improves and adoption increases.

\n

Kalshi's $2 billion valuation and growing institutional adoption show that we are past the experimental stage, event contracts are becoming a legitimate asset class, and traders who adapt quickly will have a first-mover advantage in this rapidly expanding market.

\n

Kalshi is the infrastructure layer for "trading reality", and as the boundaries between information and markets continue to blur, the value of this infrastructure will become increasingly prominent.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.00558-0.69%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0013228+6.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.06929-4.21%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share
Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle

The post Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Taiko has officially integrated Chainlink Data Streams for its Layer 2 network. The integration provides developers with high-speed market data to build advanced DeFi applications. The move aims to improve security and attract institutional adoption by using Chainlink’s established infrastructure. Taiko, an Ethereum-based ETH $4 514 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $545.57 B Vol. 24h: $28.23 B Layer 2 rollup, has announced the integration of Chainlink LINK $23.26 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $15.75 B Vol. 24h: $787.15 M Data Streams. The development comes as the underlying Ethereum network continues to see significant on-chain activity, including large sales from ETH whales. The partnership establishes Chainlink as the official oracle infrastructure for the network. It is designed to provide developers on the Taiko platform with reliable and high-speed market data, essential for building a wide range of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, from complex derivatives platforms to more niche projects involving unique token governance models. According to the project’s official announcement on Sept. 17, the integration enables the creation of more advanced on-chain products that require high-quality, tamper-proof data to function securely. Taiko operates as a “based rollup,” which means it leverages Ethereum validators for transaction sequencing for strong decentralization. Boosting DeFi and Institutional Interest Oracles are fundamental services in the blockchain industry. They act as secure bridges that feed external, off-chain information to on-chain smart contracts. DeFi protocols, in particular, rely on oracles for accurate, real-time price feeds. Taiko leadership stated that using Chainlink’s infrastructure aligns with its goals. The team hopes the partnership will help attract institutional crypto investment and support the development of real-world applications, a goal that aligns with Chainlink’s broader mission to bring global data on-chain. Integrating real-world economic information is part of a broader industry trend. Just last week, Chainlink partnered with the Sei…
SEI
SEI$0.2252-5.53%
B
B$0.20264-4.36%
MemeCore
M$2.05396-0.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:34
Share
UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

The post UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At a London conference this week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage cast himself as “your champion” for digital assets and sketched a platform that includes a flat 10% capital gains tax on crypto, creation of a roughly £5 billion state Bitcoin reserve anchored in seized coins, a halt to the Bank of England’s digital pound project, and optional tax payments in crypto. The pitch mirrors three policies associated with Donald Trump’s crypto campaign, including opposition to a central bank digital currency, overt alignment with miners and industry, and White House signaling around digital asset strategy that framed leadership in financial technology as a federal priority. However, the channel is clear in the United States, where policy rhetoric has repeatedly shown up in spot Bitcoin ETF flows that feed demand at scale. The UK policy machine runs on a different clock. The Bank of England and HM Treasury remain in the design and exploration phase for a potential digital pound, with no decision to proceed, according to the Bank’s latest progress update last week, the Bank of England says. Near-term attention is on a regulated stablecoin perimeter and custody rules moving through consultation, per the Financial Conduct Authority’s CP25/14. In parallel, the UK is preparing to permit tokenized investment funds, which provides a bank and asset-manager-friendly on-ramp independent of campaign messages. Power, process, and timing limit the translation of Reform UK’s platform into policy. Following the 2024 general election, Reform holds just five seats out of 650, while Labour governs with a large majority. UK tax rates require a Finance Bill. The government sets the reserves framework with the Bank acting as agent, and primary legislation and secondary instruments pass both the Commons and Lords. The next general election is not due until August 2029 under the Dissolution and Calling of…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.293-4.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015882+13.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02074-10.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 05:37
Share

Trending News

More

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle

UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

BlackRock’s Larry Fink Champions Tokenization as Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B

CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options