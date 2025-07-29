Altcoin Season Index Stalls but UNI, ARB, RAY Catch Bid on On-chain Activity

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/29 05:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.462-6.67%
Chainbase
C$0.11609-5.33%
CreatorBid
BID$0.05621-4.76%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003045+1.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.10294-1.51%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.926-0.96%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0099+2.06%
UNISWAP
UNI$6.779-4.15%
Raydium
RAY$2.004-7.64%
Arbitrum
ARB$0.3421-4.57%

With the Altcoin Season Index hovering near 40 and Bitcoin dominance rising again, traders are scanning for selective opportunities outside the majors.

While not a full-fledged altseason, the current environment is rewarding tokens that connect narrative rotation with actual usage. Uniswap, Arbitrum, and Raydium stand out as examples of DeFi protocols attracting renewed attention as 2025 enters its second half.

Uniswap: DEX Liquidity Engine and Governance Token

Uniswap continues to anchor decentralized trading, with UNI priced over $10 and a market cap of around $6.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume remains close to $500 million, ensuring it holds a central role in the DEX space.

Beyond trading liquidity, Uniswap’s development team is preparing for its v4 upgrade, which could streamline liquidity pools and expand features for builders.

UNI’s governance function remains latent, but discussions around fee accrual have kept it relevant among analysts. In an altcoin rotation, UNI benefits from its entrenched role in DeFi and its governance potential.

Arbitrum: Ethereum’s L2 Powerhouse

Arbitrum remains the leading Ethereum Layer-2 by total value secured, with ARB trading around $0.44 and a $2.3 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap. Its 24-hour trading volume sits above $400 million, reflecting steady demand even amid subdued index readings.

Arbitrum Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The ARB token underpins governance through the Arbitrum DAO, which has recently overseen grants and the rollout of upgrades like Stylus, designed to broaden developer access with Rust and C++. With Layer-2 adoption rising, ARB’s position at the center of Ethereum scaling could strengthen its market role as capital rotates into utility-driven plays.

Raydium: Solana DEX with Growing Depth

Raydium has consolidated its place as a liquidity hub within the Solana ecosystem. Priced near $3.20 with a market cap close to $850 million and daily volume above $160 million, it supports both retail traders and DeFi participants.

Its integration with Solana staking and yield farming has expanded its user base, making it a candidate for increased visibility if Solana’s DeFi rebound continues.

Waiting for Altcoin Season

UNI, ARB, and RAY illustrate how capital rotation in a muted altcoin season can still favor tokens tied to functional ecosystems. While the index remains below the 75 threshold, these projects show that utility and governance continue to attract flows when market sentiment turns risk-on.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.00558-0.69%
Mode Network
MODE$0.0013228+6.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.06929-4.21%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share
Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle

The post Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Taiko has officially integrated Chainlink Data Streams for its Layer 2 network. The integration provides developers with high-speed market data to build advanced DeFi applications. The move aims to improve security and attract institutional adoption by using Chainlink’s established infrastructure. Taiko, an Ethereum-based ETH $4 514 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $545.57 B Vol. 24h: $28.23 B Layer 2 rollup, has announced the integration of Chainlink LINK $23.26 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $15.75 B Vol. 24h: $787.15 M Data Streams. The development comes as the underlying Ethereum network continues to see significant on-chain activity, including large sales from ETH whales. The partnership establishes Chainlink as the official oracle infrastructure for the network. It is designed to provide developers on the Taiko platform with reliable and high-speed market data, essential for building a wide range of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, from complex derivatives platforms to more niche projects involving unique token governance models. According to the project’s official announcement on Sept. 17, the integration enables the creation of more advanced on-chain products that require high-quality, tamper-proof data to function securely. Taiko operates as a “based rollup,” which means it leverages Ethereum validators for transaction sequencing for strong decentralization. Boosting DeFi and Institutional Interest Oracles are fundamental services in the blockchain industry. They act as secure bridges that feed external, off-chain information to on-chain smart contracts. DeFi protocols, in particular, rely on oracles for accurate, real-time price feeds. Taiko leadership stated that using Chainlink’s infrastructure aligns with its goals. The team hopes the partnership will help attract institutional crypto investment and support the development of real-world applications, a goal that aligns with Chainlink’s broader mission to bring global data on-chain. Integrating real-world economic information is part of a broader industry trend. Just last week, Chainlink partnered with the Sei…
SEI
SEI$0.2252-5.53%
B
B$0.20264-4.36%
MemeCore
M$2.05396-0.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:34
Share
UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

The post UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At a London conference this week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage cast himself as “your champion” for digital assets and sketched a platform that includes a flat 10% capital gains tax on crypto, creation of a roughly £5 billion state Bitcoin reserve anchored in seized coins, a halt to the Bank of England’s digital pound project, and optional tax payments in crypto. The pitch mirrors three policies associated with Donald Trump’s crypto campaign, including opposition to a central bank digital currency, overt alignment with miners and industry, and White House signaling around digital asset strategy that framed leadership in financial technology as a federal priority. However, the channel is clear in the United States, where policy rhetoric has repeatedly shown up in spot Bitcoin ETF flows that feed demand at scale. The UK policy machine runs on a different clock. The Bank of England and HM Treasury remain in the design and exploration phase for a potential digital pound, with no decision to proceed, according to the Bank’s latest progress update last week, the Bank of England says. Near-term attention is on a regulated stablecoin perimeter and custody rules moving through consultation, per the Financial Conduct Authority’s CP25/14. In parallel, the UK is preparing to permit tokenized investment funds, which provides a bank and asset-manager-friendly on-ramp independent of campaign messages. Power, process, and timing limit the translation of Reform UK’s platform into policy. Following the 2024 general election, Reform holds just five seats out of 650, while Labour governs with a large majority. UK tax rates require a Finance Bill. The government sets the reserves framework with the Bank acting as agent, and primary legislation and secondary instruments pass both the Commons and Lords. The next general election is not due until August 2029 under the Dissolution and Calling of…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.293-4.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015882+13.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02074-10.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 05:37
Share

Trending News

More

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Taiko Makes Chainlink Data Streams Its Official Oracle

UK politics attempts to copy £5B Trump crypto script, without his levers or power

BlackRock’s Larry Fink Champions Tokenization as Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B

CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options