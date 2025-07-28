Bitcoin concept stocks fell during the session, Circle (CRCL.US) fell more than 4% By: PANews 2025/07/28 23:30

PANews July 28 news, according to Zhitong Finance, on Monday, Bitcoin concept stocks fell during the session. As of press time, Circle (CRCL.US) fell more than 4%, MARA Holdings (MARA.US) fell more than 0.9%, SharpLink Gaming (SBET.US) fell more than 3.5%, Upexi (UPXI.US) fell slightly by 0.16%, Canaan Technology (CAN.US) fell 0.39%; Strategy (MSTR.US) narrowed its gains to 0.61%.