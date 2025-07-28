dYdX Foundation is seeking $8 million in funding to launch a new dYdX grant program

By: PANews
2025/07/28 23:04
dYdX
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the official governance forum, dYdX Grants Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the dYdX Foundation, is applying for $8 million in DYDX from the dYdX Chain Community Treasury to launch, manage and operate the new dYdX grant program. The funds are expected to last for approximately 12-18 months. This will enable the dYdX grant program to expand support for developers, researchers, and contributors across the dYdX ecosystem, and improve operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness, etc. After feedback from the dYdX community, the on-chain governance proposal is scheduled to be launched on August 4.

