Founder of Bridgewater Fund: It is recommended to allocate at least 15% of the portfolio to gold and Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/28 23:13

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Decrypt, when risks in the bond and stock markets intensify, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Fund, recommends that investors allocate at least 15% of their portfolios to gold and Bitcoin. He said in the "Master Investor Podcast" that the macro risks of rising government debt in the United States and other countries have not been digested by the market, and the market may fall sharply. The US government spends far more than it earns, its debt is six times its income, and its annual interest expenditure is $1 trillion. And the government can only repay its debts by issuing more bonds and the Federal Reserve printing money, which may cause market panic. A new round of large-scale quantitative easing or government control of the Federal Reserve may become the cause of a major crash, and related signals have been "flashing". Because risks are not factored into prices, Dalio believes that gold and Bitcoin can hedge against fiat currencies, etc. He "strongly prefers" gold, and also said that people are skeptical about Bitcoin, and gold is more important than Bitcoin in his investment portfolio.