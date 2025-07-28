SuperRare NFT platform loses $730K in RARE token exploit

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/28 22:42
SuperRare
RARE$0.03799-4.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00918-4.37%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004205+0.35%

A critical bug in the SuperRare staking contract allowed an attacker to drain $730,000 in RARE tokens.

Summary
  • SuperRare lost $730,000 to a hack.
  • Attackers targeted its staking contract.
  • Critical bug enabled anyone to take ownership.

Crypto hacks continue to plague crypto protocols. On Monday, July 28, a critical vulnerability on the NFT platform SuperRare (RARE) enabled attackers to steal an estimated $730,000 in RARE tokens. According to several crypto security platforms, including Blockaid, the attackers targeted one of SuperRare’s staking contracts.

https://twitter.com/blockaid_/status/1949757641720242494

In particular, attackers targeted the RareStakingV1 staking contract, which suffered from a critical vulnerability in its code. Subsequent analysts showed that the RareStakingV1 contract had a bug that enabled anyone to pass the verification and take over the contract.

SuperRare NFT platform loses $730K in RARE token exploit - 1

After the attackers managed to take control of the smart contract, they transferred the assets to their wallets. Still, blockchain security experts stressed that the attack only the staking contract, with the NFT marketplace and the RARE token remaining unaffected.

SuperRare token dips 6% after the hack

Following the hack, the SuperRare token dipped 6%, from its daily high of $0.0617 to $0.05815. Still, the token remains above its weekly lows and is still up 13% from the month prior. This is likely due to the fact that the vulnerability affected only a small fraction of the assets on the marketplace.

Currently, RARE has a market cap of $48.01 million. According to DappRadar, the SuperRare marketplace has a lifetime volume of $249.71 million, with 6,120 individual traders. Still, volumes in the NFT marketplace took a significant dip in recent years. Over the past 30 days, the platform registered just $2,120 in sales, with the average sale falling under $450.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0.007107-1.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015954+14.30%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02462-1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Share
Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

Massive $8.2B Open Interest sets stage for HYPE’s biggest upgrade yet.
CROWN
CROWN$0.0445-1.33%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42397-6.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.57-7.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 04:00
Share
How US-China Conflict Rocked Ethereum: Price Drops and Derivatives Market Cools

How US-China Conflict Rocked Ethereum: Price Drops and Derivatives Market Cools

The Ethereum derivatives market shrank by 45%, with open interest collapsing from $33 billion to $18 billion.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42397-6.44%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/15 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

How US-China Conflict Rocked Ethereum: Price Drops and Derivatives Market Cools

Best Crypto to Buy 19 September – XRP, Shiba Inu, Pepe

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!