In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 352 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated By: PANews 2025/07/28 23:30

PANews reported on July 28 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $352 million, of which $172 million was for long orders and $180 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $55.3906 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $125 million.