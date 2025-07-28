Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,497 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 126,429 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/28 21:45

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,497 BTC (US$178 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 795 BTC (US$94.28 million) and currently holds 738,012 BTC (US$87.53 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 126,429 ETH (+US$487 million); of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 120,437 ETH (US$463 million) and currently holds 2,924,663 ETH (US$11.25 billion).