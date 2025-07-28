Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson

By: PANews
2025/07/28 21:27
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Cointelegraph, the institutional credit agreement Grove has partnered with asset management company Janus Henderson to deploy two real-world asset (RWA) funds with a total value of US$250 million on the Avalanche blockchain. The two funds are Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) and Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund (JTRSY). JAAA mainly invests in the collateralized loan certificate (CLO) market, while JTRSY provides short-term U.S. Treasury bond exposure. Both funds are issued through the tokenization platform Centrifuge, of which JTRSY currently has an asset management scale of over US$408 million.

