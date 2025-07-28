TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion By: PANews 2025/07/28 21:18

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, TRON.Inc submitted a hybrid shelf issuance application to the US SEC, with a maximum fundraising scale of US$1 billion.