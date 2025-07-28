Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

On July 18, 2025, the Incrypted team hosted an AMA with representatives from Cycle Network and Golden Goose — two interconnected projects working to streamline the Web3 experience.

Cycle Network is building infrastructure that lets developers launch decentralized applications without the need for blockchain bridges, using a framework called chain abstraction. Golden Goose, a gamified DeFi platform incubated within Cycle, offers users simplified access to yield strategies without the typical technical overhead.

The conversation touched on the inner workings of Cycle’s chain abstraction model, how Golden Goose is using AI to personalize user experience, and the broader utility of the projects’ native tokens and NFT assets. Both teams also outlined what’s next on their respective roadmaps.

Clara, a core team member at Cycle Network, outlined the project’s broader mission: building an «all-chain settlement» infrastructure. The idea is to allow developers and users to interact with decentralized applications without needing to know which blockchain they’re on.

Cycle’s SDK offers developers a one-click deployment for dApps, removing the need for complex cross-chain configurations. On the user side, interacting with an app built on Cycle feels seamless — no wallet-switching, no bridging, no manual gas management.

Golden Goose, a gamified DeFi platform incubated within the Cycle ecosystem, builds on this principle. Its goal: lower the barrier of entry for users unfamiliar with blockchain intricacies.

Golden Goose claims to be the first product fully built on blockchain abstraction, enabling complex DeFi strategies to be executed with a single click.

Golden Goose was launched not just as a product but as a proof-of-concept — a way to show how Cycle’s SDK could solve some of the persistent usability issues plaguing both developers and end users.

According to Clara, one of the driving forces behind Golden Goose was understanding why innovation in Web3 adoption remains sluggish.

Golden Goose was built to bridge that gap — a live demo of what Web3 could look like with better UX.

The team leaned heavily on TikTok as a growth channel — a move Clara believes is essential for onboarding the next wave of Web3 users.

She contrasted this with the earlier Telegram boom, where large communities formed but mostly centered around «farmers» looking to flip airdrops rather than build lasting engagement.

Golden Goose, she added, already has a paying user base of over 20,000.

Artificial intelligence is already playing a key role in how Golden Goose operates. According to Kai, the platform uses AI models to power its recommendation engine — helping users navigate yield strategies more intelligently.

Clara noted that AI does more than improve strategy selection — it enhances the entire user experience. Cycle and Golden Goose are collaborating not only on liquidity provisioning but also on making DeFi access as frictionless as possible.

The platform already allows one-click access to LP-based strategies — a process that previously required multiple transactions and manual token swaps. Clara said the next step is to further expand AI functionality to make Golden Goose even more hands-off for end users.

The AMA also spotlighted Diamond Egg — a new NFT collection designed to reward Golden Goose’s earliest adopters. According to Kai, holders of these NFTs gain access to higher returns compared to regular users.

Clara highlighted three features that distinguish Diamond Egg from other NFTs:

f air launch with no VC allocation. NFTs weren’t sold privately or distributed to investors. Every user had equal purchasing rights, and over 1,000 NFTs were sold in the first 10 minutes;

NFTs weren’t sold privately or distributed to investors. Every user had equal purchasing rights, and over 1,000 NFTs were sold in the first 10 minutes; d ouble rewards. NFT holders will receive fully unlocked GOOSE tokens at launch and qualify for an upcoming Cycle Network airdrop;

NFT holders will receive fully unlocked GOOSE tokens at launch and qualify for an upcoming Cycle Network airdrop; dynamic pricing. The earlier a user joins the sale, the lower the cost of minting.

Golden Goose is already rewarding holders of the basic Class Goose NFT with 100 VGoose points per day. With a Diamond Egg NFT, that number jumps to 300.

Additional perks — including boosted yields, governance rights and gated features — are in development, the team said.

Golden Goose’s native token, GOOSE, is central to nearly every aspect of the platform. It powers gameplay mechanics, boosts yield opportunities, and drives user rewards.

Beyond in-game utility, GOOSE will be used to interact with partner protocols — expanding its role and giving holders more ways to earn.

The AMA also covered the utility of Cycle Network’s token, CYC. Clara outlined three core use cases:

platform payments. Developers using Cycle’s SDK pay fees in CYC;

Developers using Cycle’s SDK pay fees in CYC; liquidity incentives. Through the Liquidity Hub, users can provide liquidity and receive future CYC tokens as rewards;

Through the Liquidity Hub, users can provide liquidity and receive future CYC tokens as rewards; security infrastructure. CYC rewards validators and partners maintaining network security via the Symbiotic protocol.

Cycle Network currently secures over $400 million in total value locked via Symbiotic — a number Clara said reflects the platform’s institutional-grade security.

In the long run, the team plans to expand B2B use cases for CYC, positioning it as a core transactional asset across Cycle’s SDK.

Asked about the upcoming token sale, Clara said details are still under wraps but will be shared soon. What’s confirmed is that a part of CYC tokens will be allocated to the community — already baked into the published tokenomics.

Diamond Egg holders from Golden Goose will also be eligible for the Cycle Network airdrop.

Clara added that Cycle has already run several partner-driven campaigns, including with BeraChain, IoTeX and PandraDC. One campaign saw over 1,7 million users participate, with early adopters receiving token rewards.

Kai confirmed that Golden Goose is planning a Token Generation Event within the next month, though it’s still unclear whether it will happen before or after Cycle’s token goes live.

As the AMA wrapped up, both teams shared their post-launch roadmaps.

For Cycle Network, the focus is on rolling out Cycle SDK 2.0 and completing the second phase of its mainnet. The broader goal: make it easier for developers to build without choosing a specific chain — a decision that often fragments liquidity and limits reach.

Another major initiative is a cross-chain stablecoin settlement system. Clara described a vision for seamless payments across blockchains in real-world scenarios.

Cycle is already in talks with partners for this infrastructure and is waiting for the right moment to make the announcement public.

On the Golden Goose side, Kai said the platform will continue expanding its gamified DeFi experience with new scenarios. The team also plans to onboard more high-yield protocols into its promo engine — making one-click investing even more accessible.

Additionally, Golden Goose is working on bringing real-world assets (RWA) onto the platform and growing its Diamond Egg NFT collection as a core part of the ecosystem.