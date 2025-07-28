Listed company Liminatus Pharma plans to raise $500 million to invest in BNB By: PANews 2025/07/28 19:47

BNB $1,216.61 -6.10%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Businessinsider, preclinical biopharmaceutical company Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN) announced today that it plans to strategically expand into the cryptocurrency and blockchain fields. The company plans to establish a subsidiary called "American BNB Strategy" to lead its digital asset investment and management plan. Through this platform, Liminatus plans to raise and deploy up to US$500 million in phases, with the goal of making strategic long-term investments in BNB.