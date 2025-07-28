Jinyong Investment has approved a $10 million budget for developing Web3 business and investing in virtual assets By: PANews 2025/07/28 19:54

PANews July 28 news, according to Glodon News, Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) announced today that the company has approved a total budget of US$10 million for the group to develop Web3.0 business and invest in virtual assets, especially Ethereum. The virtual asset investment plan marks the group's entry into the field of Web3.0 and virtual assets. The group will strengthen its investment and development efforts in stablecoins, real world assets (RWA) and a broader ecosystem that includes the virtual value chain.