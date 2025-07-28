Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network

By: PANews
2025/07/28 16:21

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:13 Beijing time on July 28, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, with a total value of approximately US$1.0013 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

