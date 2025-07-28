Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power

By: PANews
2025/07/28 14:59

PANews reported on July 28 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Several Measures for Shanghai to Further Expand the Application of Artificial Intelligence". It mentioned that the cost of using intelligent computing power will be reduced, 600 million computing power coupons will be issued, the construction of computing power scheduling platforms will be strengthened, and the research and development and application of large models by enterprises will be systematically supported to accelerate the gathering of large model ecological space. For entities that rent intelligent computing power, the municipal level will provide a maximum of 30% rental subsidy, and recommend the application for national intelligent coupon subsidies. According to the principle of "early subsidy and small subsidy", the city and districts will jointly provide a maximum of 1 year and a maximum of 100% rental subsidy. For autonomous intelligent computing power facility deployment projects, a maximum of 10% construction support will be provided to accelerate the cultivation of an autonomous artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Several measures also mentioned that support for technological innovation in key frontier directions such as basic theories, methods and tools of artificial intelligence, new generation general artificial intelligence, intelligent chips, embodied intelligence, intelligent software, brain-computer interfaces, and intelligent computing systems will be provided according to the total investment of the approved projects. Support will be provided up to 30%, up to 50 million yuan. Support various types of innovation entities to participate in major national projects, strategic platforms, and other tasks, and apply for municipal supporting projects, with a maximum support of 50 million yuan. For key projects with strategic and public welfare nature, up to 50% support can be given after approval by the municipal government. (Jinshi Data APP)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

