10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

By: PANews
2025/07/28 15:28
Bitcoin
BTC$112,996.27-2.32%
MAY
MAY$0.03002-3.93%

PANews July 28 news, 10x Research founder Markus Thielen said that traders face the choice of whether to enter the market immediately or wait for a better pullback opportunity. He suggested paying attention to Bitcoin's pullback to the previous resistance-turned-support level, which is $111,673 below the May high, which may become a more ideal risk-reward entry point. The risk-reward ratio usually requires at least 1:2, so entering the market near the key support level is more advantageous.

Thielen pointed out that the market usually retests the breakout point before a sharp rise, so the possibility of Bitcoin's pullback to $111,673 cannot be ruled out. However, if Bitcoin does not experience a significant pullback, breaking through $120,000 and continuing to rise may also become an opportunity to re-enter the market. He emphasized that if the price breaks through the descending trend line connecting the July 14 and July 23 highs and stabilizes above $120,000, you can consider following the trend, but you need to set a tighter stop loss.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

