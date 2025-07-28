Metaplanet increased its holdings by 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, bringing its holdings to 17,132 bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/07/28 11:01

PANews reported on July 28 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings of 780 bitcoins for approximately $92.5 million, with a unit price of approximately $118,622. As of July 28, 2025, Metaplanet has accumulated 17,132 bitcoins, with a total purchase amount of approximately $1.73 billion and an average purchase price of $101,030 per bitcoin. So far this year, the return on Bitcoin investment has reached 449.7%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ETH Will Power Finance, Former TD Ameritrade CEO Says—Then Why Are Polymarket Traders Betting On A Drop To $3,400?

ETH Will Power Finance, Former TD Ameritrade CEO Says—Then Why Are Polymarket Traders Betting On A Drop To $3,400?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trades within a tight consolidation range as former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia says the entire financial system will evenread more
Ethereum
ETH$4,115.86-3.48%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009837-13.25%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002256+1.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 03:00
Share
2025’s Most Anticipated Crypto Presales: IPO Genie, BlockDAG, and Best Wallet Token Forecasts

2025’s Most Anticipated Crypto Presales: IPO Genie, BlockDAG, and Best Wallet Token Forecasts

Crypto presales in 2025 are like genies escaping lamps, unleashing a massive private market for savvy investors. Tokenized investments are projected to soar over the next decade, creating unprecedented opportunities for retail and institutional investors alike.  IPO Genie ($IPO) promises early access to venture-backed AI, fintech, and DeFi deals, outpacing contenders like BlockDAG and Best
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02439-1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009011-6.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.007759+1.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 03:00
Share
Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

The post Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve has made its first Fed rate cut this year following today’s FOMC meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). This comes in line with expectations, while the crypto market awaits Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the committee’s stance moving forward. FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Cut This Year With 25 Bps Cut In a press release, the committee announced that it has decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 bps from between 4.25% and 4.5% to 4% and 4.25%. This comes in line with expectations as market participants were pricing in a 25 bps cut, as against a 50 bps cut. This marks the first Fed rate cut this year, with the last cut before this coming last year in December. Notably, the Fed also made the first cut last year in September, although it was a 50 bps cut back then. All Fed officials voted in favor of a 25 bps cut except Stephen Miran, who dissented in favor of a 50 bps cut. This rate cut decision comes amid concerns that the labor market may be softening, with recent U.S. jobs data pointing to a weak labor market. The committee noted in the release that job gains have slowed, and that the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. They added that inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had also already signaled at the Jackson Hole Conference that they were likely to lower interest rates with the downside risk in the labor market rising. The committee reiterated this in the release that downside risks to employment have risen. Before the Fed rate cut decision, experts weighed in on whether the FOMC should make a 25 bps cut or…
Union
U$0.007094-0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016865+27.45%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000343+1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:36
Share

Trending News

More

ETH Will Power Finance, Former TD Ameritrade CEO Says—Then Why Are Polymarket Traders Betting On A Drop To $3,400?

2025’s Most Anticipated Crypto Presales: IPO Genie, BlockDAG, and Best Wallet Token Forecasts

Fed Makes First Rate Cut of the Year, Lowers Rates by 25 Bps

U.S. seizes $15b Bitcoin in forced-labor crypto scam case

SICAK GELİŞME: Donald Trump, Çin Gümrük Vergileri Hakkında Açıklama Yaptı!