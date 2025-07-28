Guofu Quantum: Subscribes to 18% of Rtree's equity to promote RWA layout By: PANews 2025/07/28 09:41

RWA $0.005942 -3.13%

PANews reported on July 28 that Guofu Quantum, a listed company, announced that the company has completed a strategic investment of 18% of the equity of Rtree Tech Service Co., Limited through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, with an investment amount of US$489,000. Rtree is a high-tech growth company that conducts real-world asset tokenization business based on a decentralized token platform. Guofu Quantum plans to promote the tokenization process of its assets, including high-value artworks and supply chain operating assets, through Rtree's RWA platform to realize the on-chain embodiment and circulation of asset value. This strategy aims to complement Guofu Quantum's digital asset value chain covering stablecoin issuance, trading, asset management, and RWA applications, and enhance the core competitiveness of the business.