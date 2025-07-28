A whale spent $3.17 million to buy 22.4 million VINE By: PANews 2025/07/28 09:12

SOL $199.62 -3.58% VINE $0.05527 -0.46%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale spent 17,080 SOL (about 3.17 million US dollars) to purchase 22.4 million VINE at a price of 0.14 US dollars per coin.