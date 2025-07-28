Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China By: PANews 2025/07/28 07:32

PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business delegation is about to visit China. The report said that the trip to Beijing was organized by the US-China Business Council, and the delegation was led by Raj Subramaniam, chairman of the board of directors of the council and CEO of FedEx. The report also said that the full list of members of the delegation and the itinerary have not yet been announced, but both sources said that some Boeing executives and Tan Sen, president of the US-China Business Council, will definitely join the delegation. "They are expected to meet with Chinese officials and may restart relevant consultations in the business field." A source said. According to reports, the upcoming visit will be the highest-level business delegation sent by the United States since US President Trump launched a new round of tariff wars in April this year.