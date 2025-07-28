Firefox China business adjustment: Beijing Firefox will cease operations on September 29

By: PANews
2025/07/28 07:49
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the announcement on firefox.com.cn, Mozilla and Beijing Mozhi Firefox Information Technology Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement that Beijing Firefox will officially terminate its business in mainland China related to Mozilla and Firefox browser after September 29, 2025. At that time, the Firefox Chinese official website, Firefox community website, Firefox Pass account service and Firefox homepage will all cease operations and related functions will be terminated. Users are required to back up their account and community data before September 29. The Firefox browser itself will continue to be available and updated in mainland China.

