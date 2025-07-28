Fourth Paradigm: Establishing a joint venture based on key opportunities and needs in the development of the stablecoin market By: PANews 2025/07/28 07:18

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm (06682.HK) announced that on July 27, 2025, Fourth Paradigm International Limited and Jiuyang Technology Co., Ltd. entered into a joint venture agreement regarding the establishment of a joint venture, Fantai Technology Co., Ltd. The establishment of a joint venture between Fourth Paradigm International and Jiuyang Technology is based on the key opportunities and core needs of the current stablecoin market development.