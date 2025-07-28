The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%. By: PANews 2025/07/28 07:20

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.4%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 2.6%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 35.9%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 62.4%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 1.6%.