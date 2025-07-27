Data: This week, Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/27 22:37

PANews reported on July 27 that according to @btcNLNico statistics, Bitcoin treasury strategy entities increased their holdings by 29,500 Bitcoins this week. The relevant entities issued a total of 62 announcements, including: 8 newly announced treasury strategy entities increased their holdings by 20,368 BTC; 10 companies announced future Bitcoin treasury strategies, which will use $132 million; 24 companies increased their holdings by 9,183 BTC; 13 companies planto buy more BTC, worthbillions of dollars.