Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/27 22:00

Coinbase Head of Product Conor Grogan has revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.

Summary
  • 913,111 ETH worth $3.43b is lost forever due to user mistakes and contract bugs
  • Parity Multisig bug in 2017 caused the biggest loss, locking over $1.9b in ETH
  • Total ETH destroyed, including EIP-1559 burns, exceeds 5% of all ETH created

The analysis reveals that 0.76% of ETH’s total supply has been destroyed due to various technical errors and protocol vulnerabilities.

When including EIP-1559 burned Ethereum (ETH) totaling 5.3 million tokens, over 5% of all Ethereum ever created has been permanently removed from circulation, representing $23.42 billion in destroyed value.

Parity Multisig bug leads largest single Ethereum loss

The 2017 Parity Multisig library vulnerability, which permanently locked 513,746.47 ETH worth $1.93 billion across 178 wallets, is the source of the most significant individual loss.

An anonymous user exploited a vulnerability in the shared library component and subsequently destroyed it. This blocked access to funds in 587 dependent wallets.

The Web3 Foundation accounts for 306,000 ETH trapped in this incident, while other organizations and individuals lost additional funds through the same exploit.

Other major losses include 250,000 ETH worth $939.7 million lost by Rain Lohmus due to misplaced private keys, and 85,476.17 ETH valued at $321.3 million locked in buggy contracts including Splitter and AkuAuction deployments.

Grogan’s research identified 36,419.23 ETH, worth approximately $136.9 million, sent to addresses through typing errors or “fat-finger” transactions across 2,639 wallets.

These losses occur when users enter recipient addresses incorrectly, resulting in funds being sent to uncontrolled or non-existent addresses.

An additional 26,814.16 ETH valued at $100.8 million has been sent to burn addresses (0x0 and 0xdead), with users apparently intentionally destroying tokens for unknown reasons.

The research also found 654.29 ETH, worth approximately $2.5 million, trapped in wrapped ETH contracts due to technical issues.

Actual losses likely exceed documented amounts

Grogan stressed that the $3.4 billion figure “significantly undershoots the actual lost/inaccessible ETH amount” because it only includes cases in which Ethereum is permanently locked.

The analysis excludes lost private keys, forgotten Genesis wallets, and other forms of inaccessibility that cannot be definitively measured.

The documented losses provide a conservative baseline for Ethereum permanently removed from circulation through technical failures rather than intentional burning mechanisms.

Lost private keys from early adopters and exchange failures likely contribute additional billions in inaccessible ETH.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

Less than a week after reports of an agreement between the "Bitcoin Jesus" and US authorities, Roger Ver’s 2024 criminal tax case may be nearing an end. A California federal court is closer to dismissing the criminal indictment against Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver, known to many as “Bitcoin Jesus.”In a Tuesday filing in the US District Court for the Central District of California, the US government filed a proposed order for Judge Michael Fitzgerald to dismiss Ver’s indictment without prejudice. The government said it reached an agreement with Ver to pay $49.9 million and “all tax, penalties, and interest” on tax liabilities with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for his Bitcoin (BTC) holdings.Read more
MAY
MAY$0.03014-3.42%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2495-8.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,073.49-1.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 01:04
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,073.49-1.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02436-1.85%
XRP
XRP$2.502-4.49%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

China and US restart trade talks amid Trump tariffs and export disputes, boosting markets on hopes of easing tensions.   Stock markets returned to speed this week, after China confirmed fresh working-level trade talks with the United States. The announcement lifted investor sentiment and pushed S&P 500 futures up by more than 160 points from […] The post Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07829-11.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.314-3.69%
PoP Planet
P$0.08267-13.63%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/15 00:45
Share

Trending News

More

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options