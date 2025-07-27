Believe founder: Full details of the ecological flywheel mechanism will be announced tomorrow By: PANews 2025/07/27 20:41

TOKEN $0.009083 -4.59%

PANews July 27 news, token issuance platform Believe founder Ben Pasternak said on the X platform, "Any currency needs a flywheel to succeed in the long run. Believe any creator can easily integrate it into their token. Full details will be announced tomorrow."