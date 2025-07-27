MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" released the countdown data for one week. As of now, it has earned a total of 48.25 million IDOLs, accounting for 1.01% of the total supply of I

By: PANews
2025/07/27 20:38
MEET48
IDOL$0.03647-0.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0838-6.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00387+9.01%

PANews reported on July 27 that MEET48, the first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, announced the results of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA) with a countdown of one week.

As of the 1st week of the WIPA countdown, a total of more than 48.25 million IDOLs were collected, accounting for 1.01% of the total supply of IDOLs, setting a historical record in the Web3 entertainment field. According to MEET48 official news, the IDOLs consumed by the time WIPA announces the final results are expected to exceed 2% of the total supply of IDOLs. According to DappRadar data, MEET48's activity Dapp has reached 145.25k transactions on the chain in the past 30 days, and the number of active user addresses UAW has reached 58.82k.

WIPA is the first pioneering attempt in the world to introduce blockchain mechanisms into the idol selection system. MEET48 and China's large youth girl group SNH48 GROUP have formed a global strategic partnership. The final vote will officially end at 4:00 UTC on August 2, 2025, and the final results will be announced on site at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong, China.

Previously, MEET48 officially announced the completion of token financing, and obtained investments from many professional institutions and individuals such as YZi Labs, Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Fosun Group, Hash Global, HashKey Capital, and Animoca. The BNB Chain Foundation also officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48's official token IDOL.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

Less than a week after reports of an agreement between the "Bitcoin Jesus" and US authorities, Roger Ver’s 2024 criminal tax case may be nearing an end. A California federal court is closer to dismissing the criminal indictment against Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver, known to many as “Bitcoin Jesus.”In a Tuesday filing in the US District Court for the Central District of California, the US government filed a proposed order for Judge Michael Fitzgerald to dismiss Ver’s indictment without prejudice. The government said it reached an agreement with Ver to pay $49.9 million and “all tax, penalties, and interest” on tax liabilities with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for his Bitcoin (BTC) holdings.Read more
MAY
MAY$0.03019-3.17%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2485-9.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,954.57-1.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 01:04
Share
Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

China and US restart trade talks amid Trump tariffs and export disputes, boosting markets on hopes of easing tensions.   Stock markets returned to speed this week, after China confirmed fresh working-level trade talks with the United States. The announcement lifted investor sentiment and pushed S&P 500 futures up by more than 160 points from […] The post Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07801-12.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.314-3.21%
PoP Planet
P$0.08277-14.64%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/15 00:45
Share
Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here

Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here

Brera Holdings announced that it will directly purchase $50 million worth of SOL tokens as part of a strategic agreement with the Solana Foundation. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000317+10.91%
SphereX
HERE$0.000235+6.33%
Solana
SOL$201.84-1.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 01:05
Share

Trending News

More

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain