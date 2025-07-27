Fu Shi Financial's subsidiary Jia Fu Da Securities has submitted an application to the SFC for a licence to carry out Type 1 regulated activities By: PANews 2025/07/27 19:28

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Fu Shi Financial announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jia Fu Da Securities Co., Ltd., had submitted an application to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission on July 25, 2025, aiming to provide virtual asset trading and/or consulting services as an intermediary in accordance with the Category 1 (Securities Trading) regulated activity license of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).