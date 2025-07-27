Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will provide real estate tokenization services for retail and institutional investors By: PANews 2025/07/27 16:29

PANews reported on July 27 that according to LedgerInsights, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, the trust arm of Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), has spent more than 100 billion yen (US$681 million) to acquire a high-rise building in Osaka. The bank plans to use the building to create digital securities and sell tokenized real estate to retail and institutional investors. For institutional investors, the building will be sold to life insurance companies as a private real estate investment trust (REIT).