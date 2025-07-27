Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will provide real estate tokenization services for retail and institutional investors

By: PANews
2025/07/27 16:29
RealLink
REAL$0,0692-3,78%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02436-1,77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,13487-11,66%

PANews reported on July 27 that according to LedgerInsights, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, the trust arm of Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), has spent more than 100 billion yen (US$681 million) to acquire a high-rise building in Osaka. The bank plans to use the building to create digital securities and sell tokenized real estate to retail and institutional investors. For institutional investors, the building will be sold to life insurance companies as a private real estate investment trust (REIT).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

Less than a week after reports of an agreement between the "Bitcoin Jesus" and US authorities, Roger Ver’s 2024 criminal tax case may be nearing an end. A California federal court is closer to dismissing the criminal indictment against Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver, known to many as “Bitcoin Jesus.”In a Tuesday filing in the US District Court for the Central District of California, the US government filed a proposed order for Judge Michael Fitzgerald to dismiss Ver’s indictment without prejudice. The government said it reached an agreement with Ver to pay $49.9 million and “all tax, penalties, and interest” on tax liabilities with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for his Bitcoin (BTC) holdings.Read more
MAY
MAY$0,03015-3,02%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2486-9,33%
Bitcoin
BTC$112 858,15-1,93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 01:04
Share
Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Bitcoin price receives rare acknowledgement from Tether CEO Ardoino
SuperRare
RARE$0,03759-4,54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:39
Share
Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

China and US restart trade talks amid Trump tariffs and export disputes, boosting markets on hopes of easing tensions.   Stock markets returned to speed this week, after China confirmed fresh working-level trade talks with the United States. The announcement lifted investor sentiment and pushed S&P 500 futures up by more than 160 points from […] The post Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Polytrade
TRADE$0,07813-11,77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6,31-3,14%
PoP Planet
P$0,08157-18,64%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/15 00:45
Share

Trending News

More

US moves to drop Bitcoin advocate Roger Ver’s tax case with $50M deal

Tether CEO Delivers Rare Bitcoin Price Comment

Crypto News Today: China Reportedly In Talks With US Government Amid Tariff Trade War

Nasdaq-listed Brera Holdings Signs Agreement with Altcoin's Foundation! Will Purchase $50 Million in Tokens! Details Here

Hester Peirce Clarifies No Endorsement of OpenVPP Despite Meeting