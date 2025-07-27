Ethereum PoS network exit queue increases to 699,800, withdrawal delay exceeds 12 days

By: PANews
2025/07/27 14:46

PANews reported on July 27 that according to validatorqueue data, the Ethereum PoS network exit queue has grown rapidly since July 16, reaching a peak of 743,800 on July 26, and currently 699,800, with withdrawal delays exceeding 12 days. On July 16, there were only 1,920, and on July 15, there was no need to queue up for withdrawal.

Yesterday's news, in response to questions in the community about the "sudden surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption", ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said that the surge in demand for Ethereum pledge redemption may be due to Robinhood's 2% reward.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

