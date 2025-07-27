MistTrack: Beware of Malicious Google Ad Phishing Scams

By: PANews
2025/07/27 13:54

PANews reported on July 27 that SlowMist MistTrack sent a tweet warning that it had received reports that scammers were placing malicious Google ads (such as misttrack[.]tools) to trick users into signing harmful transactions. MistTrack recommends that users remain vigilant and use anti-phishing tools to stay protected.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

