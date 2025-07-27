A whale opened a long position in BNB and a short position in SOL and ZORA on HyperLiquid, with a total size of over 5.5 million US dollars

By: PANews
2025/07/27 09:20
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4.56 million USDC (total holding size of approximately 5.52 million USD) into HyperLiquid, opened a 3x long position in BNB, and opened 20x and 3x short positions in SOL and ZORA.

S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink Collaboration Brings S&P’s Stablecoin Stability Assessments On-Chain

S&P Global today announced a collaboration between S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink.
AI Expo Europe 2025 conference to be held in Bucharest

AI Expo Europe will take place in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, between 2 and 3 November 2025. Organisers in conversation with Incrypted said the event will bring together the most influential people in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and emerging technologies. “In its newest and most ambitious format, AI Expo Europe 2025 is designed as […] Сообщение AI Expo Europe 2025 conference to be held in Bucharest появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
