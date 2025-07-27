A whale opened a long position in BNB and a short position in SOL and ZORA on HyperLiquid, with a total size of over 5.5 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/07/27 09:20

SOL $202.02 -1.53% BNB $1,217.67 -5.16% USDC $0.9992 +0.02% ZORA $0.092281 -0.72%

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4.56 million USDC (total holding size of approximately 5.52 million USD) into HyperLiquid, opened a 3x long position in BNB, and opened 20x and 3x short positions in SOL and ZORA.