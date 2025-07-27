Ethena Foundation subsidiary repurchases 83 million ENA through third-party market makers By: PANews 2025/07/27 09:24

MAJOR $0,1138 -%5,18 ENA $0,4342 -%2,84

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethena Foundation tweeted that between July 22 and July 25, its subsidiary had purchased 83 million ENA on major exchanges through a repurchase program initiated by a third-party market maker.