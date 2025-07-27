Sky Protocol token price jumps amid strong whale buying

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/27 01:32
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009004-4.51%

The Sky Protocol token spiked Saturday to its highest level this year as whale accumulation intensifies and fundamentals strengthen.

With total value locked topping $6.1 billion, falling exchange reserves, and projected annual revenue of $350 million, investor confidence in the project’s long-term outlook appears to be accelerating, fueling momentum that could push the token even higher.

Summary
  • Sky Protocol price continued its strong uptrend amid increased whale accumulation.
  • Its exchange on balances has been in a strong downtrend this year.
  • Sky’s revenue and total value locked are rising.

Whales accumulate Sky tokens

Sky Protocol (SKY), formerly known as Maker, jumped to $0.095, its highest level since December, and 190% above its lowest level this year. Its market capitalization is now at $2 billion. 

Nansen data shows that whales have continued to accumulate Sky tokens. They hold 23.67 million tokens, up by 1,666% in the last 90 days. Similarly, the top 100 addresses hold 23.37 billion tokens, a 1,000% increase. 

Meanwhile, additional data indicate that the supply of Sky tokens on exchanges has continued to decline. It has dropped to 219.94 million, down from 304 million on July 15. Falling exchange reserves are a sign that investors are not dumping their tokens.

Sky exchange balancesSky exchange balances | Source: Nansen

A potential reason for the ongoing whale accumulation is that Sky is doing well. Its total value locked has risen from the year-to-date low of $4.86 billion to $6.1 billion. USDS, its native stablecoin, has gained a market capitalization of over $7.6 billion

According to TokenTerminal, Sky is on track to generate $350 million in revenue over the next 12 months, with the majority of this revenue expected to come from the Spark Protocol. It also has a strong balance sheet, with its treasury holding approximately $700 million in assets. 

https://twitter.com/tokenterminal/status/1948688457070727504

Sky Protocol price technical analysis

Sky protocol

The daily timeframe chart indicates that the Sky token price has been in a steady upward trend over the past few months. It jumped from the year-to-date low of $0.032 in February to $0.094 today.

Sky price has formed an ascending channel, and is targeting the upper side. It has also moved above the 50-day exponential moving average, while the Relative Strength Index is nearing the overbought level. 

The MACD has remained above the zero line since March. Therefore, Sky will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at $0.1023, the highest swing on Dec. 4. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01331-1.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06896-3.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0241-2.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink Collaboration Brings S&P’s Stablecoin Stability Assessments On-Chain

S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink Collaboration Brings S&P’s Stablecoin Stability Assessments On-Chain

S&P Global today announced a collaboration between S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink.
PoP Planet
P$0.08106-20.63%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/15 00:08
Share
AI Expo Europe 2025 conference to be held in Bucharest

AI Expo Europe 2025 conference to be held in Bucharest

AI Expo Europe will take place in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, between 2 and 3 November 2025. Organisers in conversation with Incrypted said the event will bring together the most influential people in artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and emerging technologies. “In its newest and most ambitious format, AI Expo Europe 2025 is designed as […] Сообщение AI Expo Europe 2025 conference to be held in Bucharest появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08311-4.61%
Overtake
TAKE$0.32264+8.26%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0133-0.89%
Share
Incrypted2025/10/14 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink Collaboration Brings S&P’s Stablecoin Stability Assessments On-Chain

AI Expo Europe 2025 conference to be held in Bucharest

Powell Reiterates Fed’s Dual Mandate as Rate Strategy

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules