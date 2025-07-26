Blockstream acquires Elysium Lab and launches incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL By: PANews 2025/07/26 23:31

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial infrastructure company Blockstream announced the acquisition of Elysium Lab, a digital asset company in Lugano, Switzerland. The specific acquisition amount has not been disclosed. After the transaction is completed, Blockstream will obtain the patents and intellectual property assets held by Elysium Lab. At the same time, it plans to set up its European market headquarters locally and launch the BTC ecological incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL. It is reported that the incubator will promote the development of Bitcoin native products, ecosystem participation and regional research and development.