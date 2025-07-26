In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 162 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/07/26 23:30

PANews reported on July 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $162 million, of which $105 million was for long orders and $57.2881 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $23.9553 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $48.9127 million. PANews reported on July 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $162 million, of which $105 million was for long orders and $57.2881 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $23.9553 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $48.9127 million.