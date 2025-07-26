The White Whale's long position still has a floating profit of about US$33 million after a week of market fluctuations By: PANews 2025/07/26 22:29

PANews July 26 news, according to Lookonchain monitoring, after a week of market fluctuations, some traders were forced to liquidate, but the giant whale The White Whale still ranks first in the HyperLiquid rankings, and its current long position is: 48,405 ETH (US$181 million) 810,717 SOL (US$152 million) 223 BTC (US$26 million) Currently unrealized profits: about US$33 million