CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet By: PANews 2025/07/26 21:59

PANews July 26 news, Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of the on-chain analysis platform CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that tracking the recent transfer of 80,000 BTC after 14 years of silence found that these bitcoins may have originally come from the wallets hosted by MyBitcoin. These wallets have been idle since April 2011, until MyBitcoin was hacked that year (it is reported that MyBitcoin suffered a bitcoin theft in August 2011 and then declared bankruptcy). These wallets are likely to belong to the hackers who attacked the platform, or to the anonymous founder of MyBitcoin named Tom Williams. It seems that Galaxy Digital has purchased these bitcoins, but it is not sure whether they have done any forensic work.