SDIC Capital: Pay close attention to market opportunities in virtual asset trading services in Hong Kong and coordinate related work

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cailianshe, SDIC Capital said on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary SDIC Securities International Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. is closely following the market opportunities for virtual asset trading services in Hong Kong, and will coordinate and promote related work in the future based on comprehensive consideration of business development and regulatory requirements.