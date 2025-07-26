A whale deposited 11.37 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 2x leveraged long position in XRP, SOL, and BONK By: PANews 2025/07/26 20:03

SOL $201.93 +0.24% BONK $0.00001598 -1.90% USDC $0.9993 +0.03% XRP $2.5073 -3.41% OPEN $0.00000001041 -2.06%

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 11.37 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open 2x leveraged XRP, SOL and BONK long orders.