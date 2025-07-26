Two Tron on-chain addresses holding over 10 million USDT were frozen By: PANews 2025/07/26 18:56

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, two Tron on-chain addresses holding more than 10 million USDT were frozen, one of which held 12,756,824 USDT, worth approximately $12,765,084; the other held 11,308,430 USDT.